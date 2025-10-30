BJP Accuses Government of Pressuring Colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao accused the Congress government of using the vigilance department to intimidate private college managements ahead of a state-wide bandh on November 3, called to demand the release of long-pending fee-reimbursement arrears.

Rao said the government issued a notice on October 25 alleging irregularities and fund misuse in some colleges, and instructed the vigilance department to initiate action. He condemned this as an attempt to suppress the bandh and divert attention from the government’s failure to release dues amounting to `12,000 crore over four years.

He said hundreds of institutions were facing financial distress due to non-payment of arrears, with staff salaries pending, teachers losing jobs and students at risk of losing an academic year. “The government is playing politics with students’ futures,” Rao alleged.

He further accused the administration of misusing multiple agencies—including vigilance, enforcement directorate, DGP office, CID, ACB and intelligence—to pressure educational institutions. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notice and early release of dues.

Expressing full support for the bandh called by private college managements, Rao said it was a legitimate protest seeking justice and financial relief for the education sector.