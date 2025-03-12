BJP Accuses Congress of Failing to Honour Budget Promises in Telangana

The BJP Legislature Party accused the Congress government of failing to honour budgetary allocations across key sectors in the last financial year despite making grand announcements. The party said it would expose these lapses during the Budget Session beginning Wednesday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP deputy floor leader Payal Shankar criticised the government's failure to implement its flagship housing scheme. "The government announced the construction of 3,500 houses for the poor in every Assembly constituency, allocating `23,000 crore for the housing sector. Yet, not a single house has been built in the entire financial year," he said.He also pointed out the Congress government's delay in implementing crop insurance for farmers. "After the BJP exposed the plight of farmers excluded from insurance schemes, the Chief Minister assured that the state would cover the premium under the Centre’s Fasal Bima Yojana. However, no decision has been taken, and thousands of acres of crops have withered due to lack of water. The BJP will raise this issue and demand compensation for affected farmers," he asserted.Shankar accused the Congress of failing to implement its six election guarantees. "Thousands of farmers are still struggling to secure the `2 lakh farm loan waiver. Even after 14 months in power, the Rythu Bharosa scheme has yet to be implemented to benefit farmers, tenant farmers, and farm workers," he remarked.He lso claimed the government's inaction on the controversial GO 317 had severely impacted employees and teachers. "Revanth Reddy assured on the floor of the Assembly that the issue would be addressed, but there has been no progress," he added.