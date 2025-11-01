BJP Accuses CM Revanth Of Neglect Amid Cyclone Crisis

Hyderabad: BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of negligence in handling the Cyclone Montha flood crisis, alleging that he ignored the plight of affected people.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said that while Telangana reeled under torrential rains and floods, the Chief Minister chose to attend a Congress leader’s wedding in Mumbai instead of conducting aerial surveys of affected regions. He contrasted this with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who promptly inspected flood-hit areas.

Citing massive crop damage, Maheshwar Reddy said nearly five lakh acres of farmland were inundated, affecting about 2.8 lakh farmers. He demanded compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for paddy farmers and Rs 30 lakh ex gratia for families of those who died in the cyclone.

He recalled that earlier unseasonal rains had damaged over 55,000 acres, while August–September storms destroyed another 2.5 lakh acres. Despite the Chief Minister’s earlier assurance of Rs 10,000 per acre compensation, he alleged that the government failed to deliver any assistance.

Maheshwar Reddy charged the Congress government with repeatedly neglecting farmers impacted by natural calamities and demanded a white paper on crop loss and relief measures undertaken in the past 23 months.

He also took a swipe at the recent induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Cabinet, alleging that it was “political match-fixing,” claiming Azharuddin had said his elevation came with the blessing of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.