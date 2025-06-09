BJP Abusing Power Under Operation Kagar: Congress MLA

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy condemned “Operation Kagar” as a brutal abuse of power by the BJP government, accusing it of targeting and killing innocent tribal people in central India.

He made these remarks during a Round Table Conference organised by various student groups opposing Operation Kagar at Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Speaking at the conference, the MLA criticised the BJP government, accusing it of using Operation Kagar as a pretext to target law-abiding tribal families. He decried the suppression of tribal voices and the erosion of their diverse ways of life.

“The BJP government shows blatant disregard for tribal lives, targeting innocent forest-dwelling communities simply for where they live. Such politics have no place in a democratic and progressive nation like India,” he said.

He demanded that the Central government which is eager to hold talks with neighbouring and even adversarial nations, must apply the same commitment to peace at home. “Operation Kagar must be halted immediately, the attacks on tribal communities stopped, and real solutions pursued through genuine, peaceful dialogue,” he demanded.

The Congress supports the demand of Kakatiya University students for peace talks and is protesting the policies that are being implemented by the BJP government at the Centre, he added.

TPCC official spokesperson K. Ravali, corporator J. Ravinder, university wing leaders A. Karthik, T. Pavan, civil rights association district unit president Ramesh Chander, Bharat Bachao association leader Vengala Reddy and student union leaders were present along with others.