Bizwoman, CA Booked In Rs 19 Crore Fraud Case

Hyderabad: Kushaiguda police booked a case against a businesswoman and a chartered accountant for cheating a businessman of over Rs 19 crore in connection with a Telangana government supply contract for KCR Kits. The complaint was lodged by a 52-year-old businessman who runs Sahan Enterprises. He stated that Sirisha Rani, proprietor of Maa Yarn and Fibers, sought his help to deliver products for TSMSIDC’s (Telangana State Medical Services Inrastructure Development Corporation) KCR Kit scheme where she has a tender but not being able to fulfil the delivery, she handed over the supply to the complainant at 1 per cent commission. An agreement was also made under which the complainant supplied the kits on her behalf while payments were routed through her firm and she eventually transfer the dues to him.

The victim stated that although payments from TSMSIDC were received by Sirisha Rani between 2017 and 2021, she failed to pay him the amount. When he raised disputes, the duo decided to appoint Armoor Aravind, a chartered accountant with ABNK & Associates to audit the accounts. However, the CA delayed the report for two years and later issued an ante-dated certificate allegedly misrepresenting the factual figures which showed Rs 55 lakh while the actual amount is Rs 19.9 crores, alleged the victim. The victim accused both Sirisha and Aravind of collusion and suppressing the records to misappropriate his rightful payments. Based on his complaint, Kushaiguda police registered a complaint under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The police said that the case is between two firms and a CA, the investigation is underway.