Bizmen Repackage Fine Rice Sold by Ration Card Holders for Higher Price

Adilabad: The fine-quality rice supplied by the Telangana state government to ration card holders is being misused by some beneficiaries, who are selling it instead of using it for personal consumption. However, officials note that the switch to fine-quality rice has helped curb the misuse and black-market operations that previously thrived on Doddubiyyam, the earlier variety supplied.

Investigations have revealed that some ration card holders, along with agents and even ration shop owners, are selling the rice to businessmen. These businessmen then repackage the government-supplied rice under popular brand names and sell it to unsuspecting consumers at higher prices.

In a recent crackdown, task force police seized 79.30 quintals of fine-quality rice packed in 326 bags branded under various names. The raid took place at two shops owned by Gugulwar Rajeshwar and Sheikh Ayub at Shivaji Chowk in Adilabad town. Two persons involved in the illegal operation were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police also seized a stitching machine and packaging material bearing fake brand labels.

A case has been registered by the One Town police against those accused of procuring and illegally selling PDS rice disguised as popular commercial brands.

In a separate incident, Sheikh Aslam of Chilkuri Laxminagar was arrested for illegally transporting 50 kg of fine-quality rice to other locations.

The government has been distributing a three-month quota of PDS fine-quality rice in advance to help poor families stock up during the monsoon season. Reports indicate that some families receive between 70 to 100 kg of rice per month. It has come to light that agents are buying this rice from beneficiaries for around Rs 30 per kg and reselling it to businessmen.

Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan said the police are taking all necessary steps to control the illegal transportation and diversion of PDS rice. “Strict action will be taken against shop owners selling government-supplied rice under branded names and anyone misusing the government scheme,” he warned.

Reliable sources also suggest that businessmen from Pandharkawda, a town across the border in Maharashtra, are buying Telangana’s PDS rice, now and earlier Doddu Boyyam, and selling it under popular brand names at inflated prices.

Adilabad district civil supplies officer Mohd Wajid Ali said that police have been requested to file criminal cases under Section 6(A) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against those caught procuring PDS rice illegally.

He added that PDS rice is identifiable due to the fortification with folic acid and vitamin B12—1 kg of rice kernels are blended with every quintal of rice. The two arrested businessmen reportedly admitted they had procured the rice and stored it for resale to buyers from Maharashtra.

Wajid Ali appealed to the public not to purchase PDS rice sold under the guise of branded products, stressing that it can be easily identified. He also confirmed that ration cards of beneficiaries who sold their government quota have been canceled. “The government will not tolerate the misuse of fine-quality rice. Beneficiaries should use the rice for their own consumption,” he said.

Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy issued a warning that the police will open suspect sheets against anyone caught selling PDS rice illegally.