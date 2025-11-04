Bizman Loses ₹20 L In Promise Of Security Deal

HYDERABAD: Following court directions, Kushaiguda police have registered a cheating case against one Mantha Srinivas Suriya Nuka Raju for allegedly defrauding a businessman from Banjara Hills of ₹20 lakh by promising him a Central government contract for bulletproof vehicles and claiming high-level political connections.

Police said that between December 2022 and February 2023, Raju convinced the complainant to invest ₹50 lakh, assuring high returns from a Central government project for bulletproof vehicles, jackets and body protectors. On December 25 and 31, 2022, he allegedly visited the complainant’s home, showing photographs with a former vice-president to gain credibility.

The businessman transferred ₹12.5 lakh to the account of Raju’s wife on January 3, 2023, followed by ₹1 lakh in cash and ₹6.5 lakh through a demand draft on January 6, totalling ₹20 lakh. Raju allegedly kept postponing the deal while sharing more photos to prove his influence.

When the complainant demanded repayment, Raju allegedly threatened to kill him and later blocked all communication. The victim initially approached the police through registered post in 2024, but when no case was filed, he moved the court and secured an order for registration.

Following the referral, Kushaiguda police booked Raju for cheating and criminal intimidation. An investigation is in progress.