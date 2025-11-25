Bizman From Hyderabad Goes Missing in Goa, Police Clueless

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old businessman from Neknampur village in Rangareddy district, who along with his five friends, had gone to Goa on a vacation, is missing since November 17. Shaik Parvez runs a garment shop in the district and had left the city on November 16 along with his friends. “They went for a swimming at Calangute and Baga beaches on November 17 evening,” Parvez’s family members said.

“We received a call from Parvez’s friends two hours after he went missing. They said that Parvez tried to save one of them and accidentally drowned,” Sameer Shaik, Parvez’s brother said.

MBT president Mohammed Amjadullah Khan urged officials concerned from the state government to speak to Goa DGP in order to intensify Parvez’s search operation.

Currently, the family members of Parvez are in Goa and they have lodged a missing complaint with Calangute police station. Police have launched a search operation and going through the CCTV camera footages installed at both the beaches.

Shaik Sameer, brother of Parvez, said, “We are expecting that Parvez may have gone missing and will come back soon.”

Sameer also said that the police have not confirmed the drowning of his brother. “Had my brother been drowned, then his body would have come on the water surface within three days,” Sameer said quoting a police official. But even after the lapse of nine days, the police are clueless about the whereabouts of Pervez.