Bizman Dies of Drug Overdose

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old businessman, Mohammed Ahmed, died of a suspected drug overdose during a party at Kenworth Apartments in Shivarampally under Rajendranagar police limits on Tuesday night.

According to Rajendranagar DCP Yogesh Gautam, Ahmed, a resident of Jahanuma, attended the party along with his friend Syed Bin Aks Ahmed, 23, of Chintalmet and their live-in partners, Shaik Zara, 20, and Mamota Biswas, 20. The four were allegedly consuming narcotic substances in the flat no. 805 when Ahmed began bleeding from his ears, nose and mouth and fell unconscious.

They panicked to see him in that condition, and Zara immediately called the 108 ambulance service, but paramedics found Ahmed dead on arrival. Growing suspicious, they informed the police. When questioned, the trio initially claimed Ahmed had fallen down the stairs, but police found signs of drug use at the scene.

As police arrived, Zara and Mamota allegedly tried to flee but were caught and detained along with Syed. All three later tested positive for narcotic consumption, confirming that they had taken drugs along with Ahmed, police said.

Zara, a native of Kurnool, and Mamota Biswas, a native of West Bengal and married to another man, had been living with Ahmed and Syed for some time. Police said the group had organised similar drug parties earlier at the same apartment complex.

Investigators have detained the trio for questioning and seized their mobile phones, which reportedly contained contacts of multiple drug suppliers. “Efforts are on to identify the source of supply and other consumers,” a police officer said. A case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNS Act and another under the NDPS Act have been registered. The investigation is ongoing, the police said.