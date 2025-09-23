Bizman Dies by Suicide at Neredmet

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old businessman died by suicide at his residence at Chandragiri Colony in Neredmet on Monday morning. According to police, he was identified as Sukumaran, a native of Kerala. The victim was residing in Hyderabad for the past several years and running clothes business.

His daughter Vaishnavi filed a complaint at Neredmet police station, stating that her farther was facing financial hardships for the past few months. “On Monday morning, he was found unresponsive,” she said. Vaishnavi alerted the police and based on her complaint, the Neredmet police registered a case of death by suicide and began an investigation.

Sukumaran is survived by a son and a daughter and the body was shifted to Gandhi hospital mortuary for the postmortem examination, police said.

