BITS Pilani Partners With Impactsure Technologies To Drive Cutting-Edge AI Research in Banking, Finance

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani said it had entered into a strategic partnership to drive cutting-edge AI research, particularly in the banking and finance sectors, on Tuesday with Impactsure Technologies Private Limited to develop advanced software solutions using large language and small language models.





The partnership will leverage BITS Pilani's research prowess and Impactsure's innovative AI/ML technologies to create advanced analytics and document processing solutions.

"It will bridge academia and industry, fostering an environment for technological breakthroughs. Students and faculty will also benefit from the opportunity to engage in projects with Impactsure, further enhancing the scope of research," a representative of BITS said.





The signing ceremony featured key dignitaries, including Prof. Soumyo Mukherji, Director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, Col. Soumyabrata Chakraborty, Registrar of BITS Pilani, and Dharmarajan Sankara Subrahmanian, Founder and CEO of Impactsure, an alumnus of BITS Pilani.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dharmarajan expressed his pride in returning to his alma mater for this initiative, emphasising the company’s focus on intelligent and insightful information processing. Prof. Mukherji highlighted the significance of such partnerships in pushing the boundaries of research and innovation.



The collaboration is expected to significantly impact how enterprises, particularly in the BFSI sector, handle information, analytics, and digital transformation.