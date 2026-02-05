BITS Pilani Alumnus Donates USD 4 Million Towards Student Scholarships

Hyderabad: A US-based alumnus of BITS Pilani has donated USD 4 million, about ₹33 crore, to the institute for extending scholarships to meritorious students. The donation is the largest individual contribution ever made by a former student to support scholarships.

The donor is Chand P. Garg, a 1968 Mechanical Engineering graduate of BITS Pilani. The institute said the funds will be used to support 16 meritorious students every year, with special focus on girls from financially constrained backgrounds.

Chand Garg, accompanied by his wife Manju Garg, said this donation is in gratitude to his alma mater. “Whatever I could achieve in life began with the education I received at BITS Pilani. Through this contribution, my wife and I hope that students with ability and ambition are not denied opportunities because of financial limits,” he observed.

With Chand Garg’s contribution, the institute’s endowment has crossed USD 34 million, or about ₹280 crore. BITS Pilani has a long-term goal of building a USD 100 million endowment to strengthen student support, research, faculty development and global academic engagement.

BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus vice chancellor V. Ramgopal Rao said: “This gesture reflects the deep bond the alumni share with the institution. Support of this scale allows us to ensure that financial constraints do not stand in the way of academic potential. It helps us widen access, support merit, and create an environment where students can focus on learning, rather than get stressed over financial matters.”