BITS Develops Portable Water-Testing Devices

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, Hyderabad campus, have developed portable water-testing devices capable of detecting contaminants within seconds, offering an alternative to conventional lab-based testing that can take hours or days.

The work, carried out at the MEMS, Microfluidics and Nanoelectronics (MMNE) Lab and published in IEEE journals, aims to enable faster and on-site water quality assessment.

One of the devices can simultaneously measure multiple parameters, including nitrate, ammonium and chloride. “Most existing devices measure one parameter at a time. Our system can detect and quantify multiple ions simultaneously,” said Dr Ponnalagu R.N. “The idea was to move testing out of labs and make it usable on the ground.”

The device is integrated with a smartphone or cloud system, allowing real-time access to results. “It provides readings within about 1 to 2 seconds, and the data can be accessed in real time,” he said.

“We have also added automatic temperature compensation, which is usually seen only in high-end industrial systems, to ensure accuracy in field conditions.”

The system has been tested using lake water near Hyderabad.

A second device developed by the team focuses on detecting nitrite, a pollutant associated with industrial waste and health risks such as reduced oxygen levels in the blood. “Traditional methods need bulky equipment and trained technicians,” said Dr Satish Kumar Dubey. “Our miniaturised sensor is designed to be portable, faster and easier to use for on-site detection.”

The researchers said the sensors combine portability, speed and sensitivity. “We are detecting contaminants at very low concentrations while keeping the device low-cost and scalable,” Dr Dubey said.

The devices are designed for direct use at lakes, pipelines and taps, eliminating the need to transport samples to laboratories. They are built using cost-effective and scalable manufacturing methods.

“This is not just about building a sensor, but about creating a system that can continuously monitor water quality at the source,” said Prof Sanket Goel. “The goal is to enable early detection of contamination.”

They said the systems could support real-time monitoring of lakes, groundwater and drinking water supply points, particularly in areas with limited access to laboratory facilities.