Bishops’ Council’s Iftar Displays Spiritual Solidarity

Hyderabad: An inter-religious Iftar hosted by the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council in Secunderabad brought together about 75 religious leaders, community representatives and civil society members.

President at the event were Cardinal Poola Anthony; Most Rev. Anthony Das, Bishop of Nellore; Deepak John, chairman of the Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation; Premji of Ramakrishna Math; Sanghapala Bhanteja, a Buddhist monk, along with his companions; Baba Anjaiah Swamy, representing the Hindu tradition; Gyani Jagdev Singh from the Sikh community; Dr Atif Ismail; Dr Maher Hussai, president of COVA; Dr Lubina Sarwath, environmentalist; and senior activist Kalida Parveen.

Cardinal Poola, president of the CCBI and TCBC, extended warm greetings to the Muslim community and underlined the church’s commitment to building bridges of peace and understanding in an increasingly diverse world.