BIS Raids Amazon Warehouse at Shamshabad Airport City; Seizes 2783 uncertified products

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search and seizure operation at an Amazon warehouse located at Airport City in Shamshabad for violation of the provisions of the BIS Act-2016.

During the raid, a total of 2783 consumer goods, including 150 smart watches, 15 electric water heaters, 30 CCTV cameras, 16 domestic electric food mixers, 10 domestic pressure cookers, 1937 stainless steel water bottles, 326 wireless earbuds, 170 mobile chargers, 90 electric and non-electric toys, etc were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS certification.

These products fall under the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Central government, making BIS certification compulsory. The seized products, which were being sold without the requisite BIS standard mark, were estimated to be worth more than Rs.50 lakh.

This act constitutes a clear violation of Section 17 of the BIS Act-2016, which prohibits the sale, storage, or distribution of goods covered under Quality Control Order (QCO) without appropriate BIS certification. The Act provides for punishment including imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of not less than Rs.2 lakh for the first contravention, and not less than Rs.5 lakh for subsequent contraventions, which may extend up to ten times the value of the goods.

The offence under this provision is cognizable in nature, and BIS will be initiating legal proceedings against the violators.

The BIS Act-2016 provides that the Central government can make any of the Indian Standards mandatory for compliance through a QCO. Standards for 769 products have so far been made mandatory for compliance.

The effect of the QCO is that no one can manufacture, import, sell or exhibit a product covered thereunder without a license from BIS. There are punitive measures provided in the BIS Act for violation of this requirement.

In order to prevent manufacturers or retailers from distributing fake goods and mislead the wider populace, the BIS is initiating search and seizure operations based on information of misuse. Consumers before purchasing a product should confirm the status of the license through BIS Care App; if it is found to be suspended, deferred, expired and cancelled, then consumers may register a complaint.

Any information on the misuse of the BIS standard marks (ISI MARK, BIS Registration Mark, BIS Hallmark) on any products may be provided to the Bureau through email or letter or BIS Care app. The details of the complainant will be kept confidential.

The BIS urges all manufacturers, importers, and e-commerce platforms to ensure compliance with the provisions of the BIS Act-2016. Consumers are also encouraged to verify the authenticity of BIS-certified products through the BIS Care App or by visiting www.bis.gov.in.

Information regarding misuse or spurious use of BIS standard marks may be reported confidentially to BIS through the app or by contacting the Hyderabad branch office.