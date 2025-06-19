BIS Cracks Down On Unauthorized Water Bottling Unit Misusing Standard Mark In Moosapet

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad branch conducted a search and seizure operation on Thursday at a packaged drinking water manufacturing unit in Moosapet that was illegally using the BIS standard mark without a valid license.

The unauthorized use of the BIS standard mark is a clear violation of Section 16 and Section 17(3) of the BIS Act-2016. The misuse of the BIS standard mark on water bottles is a serious offence and it is granted only after a detailed assessment of the manufacturer’s production and testing facilities, ensuring that the product meets the safety, quality, and health standards prescribed by Indian Standards.

The BIS strongly advises the public to carefully verify the authenticity of BIS licenses, especially on packaged drinking water and food products. The license details can be verified through the BIS official website (www.manakonline.in) or the BIS CARE mobile app.

Products bearing the BIS standard mark must not be purchased blindly. Always check the validity of the license to ensure that you are using a genuine and certified product. In case the public identifies: Products misusing or faking the BIS standard mark, sellers using expired or cancelled BIS licenses.

They are requested to immediately report such cases to the BIS using the contact details provided below or via the ‘BIS CARE’ mobile app. The BIS will take strict action against the violators. The entire stock of water bottles was seized during the raid.