BIS Cracks Down on Polyethylene Pipes Unit for Misusing Standard Mark

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search and seizure operation at a polyethylene pipes for water supply manufacturing unit that was illegally using the BIS standard mark without a valid license.

The unauthorized use of the BIS standard mark is a clear violation of Section 17(3) of the BIS Act, 2016. During the raid, officials seized 2,485 metres of polyethylene pipes that were fraudulently marked with a fake ISI mark, intended for water supply purposes.

The entire stock of PE pipes was seized on-site. The total estimated value of the seized material is Rs.3 lakh. The misuse of the BIS Standard Mark on PE Pipes is a serious offence. The BIS standard mark is granted only after a detailed assessment of the manufacturer’s production and testing facilities, ensuring that the product meets the safety, quality, and health standards prescribed by Indian Standards.

The BIS strongly advised the public to carefully verify the authenticity of BIS licenses, especially on packaged drinking water and food products. The license details can be verified through the BIS official website or the BIS CARE mobile app.

Products bearing the BIS standard mark must not be purchased blindly. Always check the validity of the license to ensure that you are using a genuine and certified product. In case the public identifies: Products misusing or faking the BIS standard mark, sellers using expired or cancelled BIS licenses.

They are requested to immediately report such cases to the Bureau of Indian Standards using the contact details provided below or via the ‘BIS CARE’ mobile app. The BIS will take strict action against the violators.