 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Biryani Packets Preserved in Fridge Seized in Banjara Hills

Telangana
7 April 2026 9:16 AM IST

The restaurant owner was selling biryani packets after heating them in the oven and putting the lives of consumers at risk: Police

Biryani Packets Preserved in Fridge Seized in Banjara Hills
x
The Banjara Hills police raided a restaurant and seized biryani packets preserved in the fridge. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police raided a restaurant and seized biryani packets preserved in the fridge.

The restaurant owner was selling the same biryani packets after heating them in the oven and putting the lives of consumers at risk. The restaurant was found to be preparing it in Jeedimetla and selling it in Banjara Hills through online food delivery service.

The biryani was sold in the name of Lucky biryani and shawarama. The police booked a case and took up the investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news biryani food delivery case booked banjara hills 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X