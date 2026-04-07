Biryani Packets Preserved in Fridge Seized in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police raided a restaurant and seized biryani packets preserved in the fridge.

The restaurant owner was selling the same biryani packets after heating them in the oven and putting the lives of consumers at risk. The restaurant was found to be preparing it in Jeedimetla and selling it in Banjara Hills through online food delivery service.

The biryani was sold in the name of Lucky biryani and shawarama. The police booked a case and took up the investigation.