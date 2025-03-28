Birthday celebrations turn tragic as youth hacked to death in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: The birthday celebrations of a 20-year-old youth turned tragic after a farmer hacked him to death at Eligaid village in Peddapalli district on Thursday night for falling in love with his daughter.

P Sai Kumar, a resident of Mupparithota in Eligaid mandal in the district, was celebrating his birthday with his friends when the farmer Muthyam Saidaiah, who was returning home from a mango farm, intercepted him resulting in an argument.

In a fit of rage, Saidaiah, who usually carried an axe while visiting the farm, attacked him repeatedly leading to serious injuries to them. Sai Kumar’s friends rushed him to the hospital in Sultanabad in an auto rickshaw. But doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police inquiries revealed that Sai Kumar, who completed the tenth class exam, fell in love with Saidaiah’s daughter. On coming to know about it, Saiddaiah brought the matter to the notice of the village elders, who asked Sai Kumar to mend his ways and not to speak with the girl.

However, Sai Kumar allegedly continued to speak to her prompting Saidaiah to bore a grudge against him. Senior police officials ruled out honor killing angle as the two families belong to a backward class community.

The police booked a case against the farmer under relevant provisions of BNS and took him into custody.