Birth Waiting Homes Aid 705 Deliveries Till December

Hyderabad: Over 12 Birth Waiting Homes set up for tribal communities have facilitated 705 institutional deliveries up to December 2025, according to the Socio-Economic Outlook 2026.

The government is implementing a Tribal Health Care Services programme across four Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas, Utnoor, Eturunagaram, Bhadrachalam and Mannanur, to address the healthcare needs of tribal populations, which constitute about 9 per cent of the state’s population.

Healthcare infrastructure in these regions includes over 590 sub-centres, more than 80 primary health centres, 10 community health centres and six area hospitals to provide services in remote habitations.

T-Diagnostics hubs have been established in each of the four tribal regions with pathology, biochemistry and microbiology testing facilities costing about ₹1.2 crore each, along with civil works of ₹75 lakh.