Birth, Death Certificates To Get Easier in GHMC

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it had revamped the process of issuing birth or death certificates, by integrating public and private hospitals to 300 wards.



If a child was born in a hospital, the parent will get a text message from the hospital with all details that was uploaded on the GHMC database. Using this information, the parent can apply for the birth certificate at Meeseva, and the certificate will be issued within seven days.

However, if a person was born in a house, the parent needs to approach the civic body, which will issue the certificate after following a due process. The process will be followed for the death certificate.

Though the GHMC has proposed to adopt the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System (CRS) for issuing birth and death certificates, the adoption got delayed because an online module to integrate GHMC data to CRS is not yet ready.

The Office of Registrar General of India (ORGI) comes under the Union home ministry and it is being used for issuing birth and death certificates by states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh among others. “Till CRS system is adopted, we are keeping a vigil on the hospital data uploaded,” said a GHMC official.