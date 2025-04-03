Bird flu precautions: Doctors call for early detection and surveillance

Hyderabad: Doctors and public health experts have raised concerns over poultry handling practices in the state following the death of a two-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly after consuming raw chicken a few weeks ago.

Telangana’s public health department has confirmed that no human cases of H5N1 (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) have been reported in the state. “We are conducting surveillance as per Centre’s guidelines. Active surveillance is being carried out within a three-km radius of an outbreak, while passive surveillance covers up to seven km. Testing for poultry farmers is being conducted in outbreak zones,” said Dr. Ravindra Naik, director of public health.

The animal husbandry department has reported that approximately two lakh birds have been culled.

“We have identified four affected areas — two in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and one each in Nalgonda and RangaReddy districts. All birds within a km radius of these locations are being culled. Additionally, we are closely monitoring unusual bird mortality. Samples have been sent to Bhopal and the reports are likely to be received within 48 hours,” said a senior department official.

The official further advised people against consuming raw meat and eggs.

“Despite thousands of birds being culled, people living in close proximity have remained asymptomatic. We have tested and isolated individuals wherever necessary. Poultry farmers have been educated about safety measures, including biosecurity protocols such as restricting access to farms, preventing contact with wild or stray animals, vaccinating livestock, and ensuring adequate nutrition. District-level meetings with farmers have also been conducted. Additionally, movement of poultry from other states, particularly from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, remains restricted,” the official added.

Choutuppal, Chityal, and Abdullahpurmet have been identified as hotspots, but officials have assured that preventive measures have contained any further spread. These areas are along the Vijayawada route.

Dr. Suneetha Nareddy, an infectious disease expert, emphasised the importance of early detection and surveillance in managing bird flu.

“Testing is straightforward — genotypic tests like viral panels can confirm infections, and treatment with oseltamivir usually yields positive outcomes. While bird flu vaccines are not widely available, culling infected poultry remains the primary control measure. The virus primarily spreads from birds to humans through inhalation or direct contact, with human-to-human transmission being rare,” she said.

Governments must prioritise poultry surveillance, periodic testing, and public hygiene awareness, she added.

“Reporting sick birds is crucial despite economic concerns. Proper disposal of culled birds, hand hygiene, and thorough cooking of poultry can minimize risks. While large-scale human outbreaks are unlikely without mutations, proactive monitoring can prevent potential crises. The lesson from past pandemics is clear — early intervention reduces long-term impact,” Dr. Nareddy said.

Symptoms of bird flu:

The symptoms are similar to any other flu infection. They include fever, cough, cold, runny nose, vomiting and pain. In a worst case scenario, there is a possibility of acute respiratory distress syndrome in lungs.