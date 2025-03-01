Bird flu in cats in India: Should pet owners worry?

Hyderabad: The detection of bird flu (H5N1) in domestic cats in Madhya Pradesh — a first-of-its-kind case in India — has raised concerns. While avian influenza primarily affects birds, certain strains are known to infect mammals.

With the virus now found in cats, experts urged for caution, particularly for pet owners in cities like Hyderabad, where close contact between animals and humans is common. Veterinarians in Hyderabad advised pet owners to take precautions, even though no cases have been reported in the city.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, a veterinarian in Banjara Hills, said that while there was no need for panic, awareness is crucial.

“Bird flu in cats is rare but not an impossibility, especially if they consume raw meat or come into contact with infected birds. Pet owners should be mindful of their pets’ diet and surroundings,” Dr Kumar cautioned, adding that symptoms such as lethargy, breathing difficulties, fever or a sudden loss of appetite should not be ignored and immediate veterinary attention is recommended.

Dr Priya Deshmukh, a veterinary virologist, explained that the virus has been found in cats in other countries as well. “In some cases, cats have been infected after eating raw poultry or drinking unpasteurised milk. There is no evidence yet of cat-to-human transmission, but given the unpredictable nature of H5N1 pet owners should take preventive steps,” she said.

She advised against letting pet cats roam freely in areas where they could come in contact with sick birds or contaminated surfaces.

Considering Hyderabad has a large population of pet cats and urban birds, there is a risk of indirect exposure to H5N1. Stray cats, in particular, are more likely to scavenge, among pets, and might come into contact with infected bird carcasses.

Health officials continue to monitor for any further cases.

While there is no immediate threat in Hyderabad, experts stressed that awareness and preventive care remain the best ways to protect both pets and humans.



