Bird flu at two poultry farms in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: Authorities have confirmed the presence of bird flu at poultry farms in Gundrampally village of Chityal mandal and Dhothigudem in Bhoodan-Pochampally mandal. Samples from chickens in both locations were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, where they tested positive for the virus.

Following the confirmation, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department immediately launched culling operations at the affected farms. According to district veterinary and animal husbandry officer V. Krishna, approximately two lakh chickens were culled in Gundrampally, while an additional 40,000 were culled in Dhothigudem. The culled chickens were then buried to prevent any further spread of the disease.

The affected poultry farm sites were thoroughly sanitised and declared as red zones. Officials also imposed restrictions on the movement of people around these farms to contain any potential outbreak.