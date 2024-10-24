Bioprocess Design Centre to be established at Genome Valley: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Boston-based Thermo Fisher Scientific will set up a bioprocess design centre (BDC) at Genome Valley in the city. The facility will be spread across 10,000 square feet, and is expected to become fully operational in the first quarter of 2025.



Speaking after signing an MoU with Thermo Fisher Scientific, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said this new facility will feature state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced research facilities and will benefit the local pharma and life sciences sectors, enhancing their capabilities.

With 1,800 biopharma companies operating in the state, Sridhar Babu said Telangana had become a key hub for pharmaceutical production and research in India.

Sridhar Babu pointed out that Telangana contributed 33 per cent to India’s exports in the pharma and life sciences sectors and the Skill University being set up in the state will provide the industry with skilled manpower.

The minister said the third phase of Genome Valley’s expansion is progressing swiftly, paving the way for more pharma and life sciences companies to establish operations. Additionally, a conference on Artificial Intelligence in Pharma is scheduled to take place on November 18.