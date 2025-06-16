Biography of Padma Shri Dr A.V.S. Raju Launched

Hyderabad: Showcasing the extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in India’s infrastructure sector, the biography of Dr A.V.S. Raju, Padma Shri awardee and founder and chairman Emeritus of infrastructure company NCC Limited, was formally launched on Sunday.

Titled “Standing Tall,” the book chronicles Dr Raju’s inspiring life journey. Published in both English and Telugu, the biography offers rare insights into Dr Raju’s multifaceted persona as a business leader, poet, spiritual seeker, and visionary.

The launch event was attended by a gathering of dignitaries from industry, politics, and literature. Chief guest and former vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu, former minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and entrepreneur and Shantha Biotechnics founder Dr K.I. Varaprasad Reddy lauded Dr Raju’s contributions across domains.

Dr Raju’s illustrious career includes recognition from the Limca Book of Records for nine consecutive years (2005–2013), a Guinness World Record (2008) for penning the largest single volume of poetry on Sri Sathya Sai Baba, an Honorary Doctorate from Acharya Nagarjuna University, and the Padma Shri in 2010.

“This biography embodies Dr A.V.S. Raju’s life, values, and principles. It is a guiding light for generations to come,” said A Ranga Raju, his son and the managing director of NCC Limited.