Biochar startups eye carbon market

Hyderabad:The dual role of biochar — a form of charcoal that is used for organic use —in climate mitigation and rural livelihoods took centrestage at a national seminar organised by the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) in collaboration with the Progressive Biochar Society of Hyderabad on Friday.

The discussions focused on helping startups access carbon credit markets and government schemes more effectively.

Speakers did not just discuss the science of pyrolysis or the chemistry of soil improvement. They addressed pressing challenges such as verifying carbon sequestration, streamlining regulatory paperwork and ensuring realistic infrastructure support in non-urban areas. Several attendees voiced concerns over the lack of decentralised verification mechanisms, which they said made carbon markets feel inaccessible.



Sampath Subramaniam, chairman of the National Solid Waste Association of India (Southern Chapter) highlighted biochar’s role in organic waste management and emission reduction, particularly in regions with poor soil quality and high biomass waste.



Ashutosh Mirkute, director general of NI-MSME and director of industries, Telangana, noted that micro and small businesses were increasingly exploring low-carbon technologies—not due to external pressure but because the financial viability of these technologies was improving. However, he acknowledged that most players in the sector struggled with funding and the lack of technical guidance suited for rural contexts.



The event also saw the participation of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, which supported conversations between farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs. Many farmers, particularly from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, shared experiences with small-scale biochar initiatives, reflecting growing grassroots interest in the technology.