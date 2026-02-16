BioAsia 2026 to Mark Record Growth in Participation

Hyderabad: BioAsia, Asia’s premier life sciences and health-tech forum, is growing rapidly with a strong year-on-year rise in participation from top executives in the life sciences ecosystem, over the last two years.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, BioAsia 2026 is set to attract an even larger turnout, reinforcing Hyderabad’s stature as a leading global platform for innovation and collaboration.

BioAsia’s expansion from 2025 to 2026 reflects its accelerated global relevance and increasing industry engagement. In 2026, BioAsia has scaled significantly, drawing 4,000 delegates and participation from over 500 companies worldwide.

The event has moved to HITEX hall four, with an expanded exhibition footprint of 9,000 square meters, highlighting the forum’s growing international reach and industry prominence. The 2026 edition, to be held between February 17-18, is anchored around the theme: “TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution.”

The event will feature a strong industry showcase with 175 plus exhibitors, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medtech, digital health, and advanced manufacturing.

To further promote entrepreneurship and cutting-edge innovation, BioAsia has curated specialized platforms including startup pavilion with 40 emerging startups representing next-generation innovation and innovation pavilion with 16 exhibitors highlighting breakthrough technologies and R&D advancements

Around 22 MSME exhibitors, reflecting continued support for small and medium enterprises within the ecosystem would also participate.