Bikers stand first in drunken driving cases booked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bikers topped the list followed by car drivers in drunken driving cases booked by the Hyderabad traffic police during a special drive launched from March 22 to 28 in twin cities.

Of the total 1,113 cases, as many as 942 cases were booked against the bikers, while 118 cases against car drivers and 48 against three-wheeler drivers. Five cases were booked against heavy vehicle drivers, according to the data released by the traffic police on Saturday.

Three minors and 29 youngsters and a woman were among the total 1,113 against whom cases were registered by the traffic police using breath analyzers. The police said 462 cases were registered against those who were aged between 21 and 30, while 355 cases against those aged between 31 and 40 years.

Around 177 cases were registered against motorists aged between 41 and 40, while 64 cases against drivers aged between 51 and 60. Twenty-three cases were booked against motorists aged around 60 and above, the police said.

The police further stated 12 persons recorded 300 and above BAC levels, while 14 people registered BAC levels between 251 and 300 and 35 between 201 and 250. As many as 100 people registered BAC levels between 151 and 200, while 212 people got BAC levels between 101 and 150. The BAC levels were between 51 and 100 in 486 people, while that of 30 and 50 in 254 people.