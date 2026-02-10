Biker Held in Hyderabad for Tampering Vehicle Registration Number

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a motorcyclist in Chaderghat for driving his vehicle by tampering the number plate bearing the registration number.

The bike owner tampered with the number plate to prevent the traffic police from issuing a challan for violating rules. The police booked a case against the vehicle owner under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of BNS and provisions of MV Act and arrested him. “You tamper, we track. Do not tamper with number plates - it’s a serious offence,” the police said.