Biker Attacks Cop with Liquor Bottle in Banjara Hills, Arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a police constable was allegedly attacked by a biker in Banjara Hills on Tuesday, after he apprehended the latter for bike racing and colliding with a car.

The victim was identified as Srikanth. He sustained a severe head injury after he was attacked by the biker Khaja with a liquor bottle.

Srikanth was shifted to hospital and his condition is stable. While the police took Khaja into custody.

Further investigation is on, the police said.