Bike-borne thieves snatch gold chain in Bhainsa

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2024 11:58 PM GMT
Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a 5-tola gold chain from a woman as she was walking in Rahulnagar Colony, Bhainsa town, in Nirmal district on Wednesday. (Image: DC)

Adilabad: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a 5-tola gold chain from a woman as she was walking in Rahulnagar Colony, Bhainsa town, in Nirmal district on Wednesday. The thieves approached the woman under the pretext of asking for directions in the locality before fleeing with the chain. The panicked woman shouted for help. The police registered a case and investigated the incident by reviewing the CCTV footage from the colony.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
