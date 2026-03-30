Bihar Migrants Seek Daily Trains To Patna, Darbhanga

HYDERABAD: Members of the Bihar community in the city have urged Union minister G. Kishan Reddy to ensure that Indian Railways introduces daily trains on the Secunderabad–Varanasi–Patna and Hyderabad–Darbhanga routes, citing the growing influx of passengers.

They said that a large number of workers from Bihar travel on the Hyderabad–Darbhanga route, while Telugu-speaking devotees use the Secunderabad–Varanasi–Patna route to visit the Vishwanath temple in Kashi. They said additional services would further strengthen religious and cultural ties between the two regions.

The delegation, led by Bihar Samaj Seva Sangh chairman Raju Ojha, met the Union minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme organised at Gymkhana, Himayat Nagar. They highlighted the hardships faced by migrants travelling home during festivals and holidays, noting that in the absence of regular trains, passengers are forced to contend with long waiting lists and exorbitant fares charged by private buses.

According to a statement by Bihar Samaj Seva Sangh, the Union minister assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the Ministry of Railways for appropriate action.