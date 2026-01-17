Bihar Development Summit At T-Hub On Jan. 18

HYDERABAD: The ‘Let’s Inspire Bihar (LIB)’ movement will host the Bihar Development Summit at T‑Hub on January 18 to attract entrepreneurs to set up start‑ups and industries in Bihar. Over 900 delegates, including entrepreneurs, have already registered.

LIB founder and senior IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav said the movement has connected over three lakh people across India and abroad, including 20,000 entrepreneurs, to build an ecosystem for industrial growth in Bihar.

Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar and entrepreneurs Dr Saraj Kumar, Alok Kumar Jha, Vineeta Jha, Nutan Panday, and Saurabh Singh will participate. Other prominent personalities from Bihar, including Mithilesh Tiwari, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Ratnesh Kumar Kushwaha, Akhilesh Singh, and Sonu Sharma, will also attend.

The mission has guided more than 600 start‑ups to launch operations in the state. The Hyderabad summit follows the successful Bihar @ 2047 Vision Conclave in Bengaluru, which drew 1,200 delegates and refined the 2047 Vision Document for growth and jobs.

The Hyderabad edition targets South Indian start‑ups, investors, and professionals, promoting Bihar as an investment hub in start‑ups, MSMEs, skills, and innovation. Besides Bihar government representatives,