Hyderabad: Actress and Bigg Boss fame Subhashree had a narrow escape when the car she was traveling in collided with a bike on Sunday. The accident occurred near Macherla in Nagarjuna Sagar when a biker, reportedly under the influence of alcohol hit the car. The actress was unhurt, though the front part of the car was damaged. Subhashree was on her way to attend a film shoot at the time of the incident.