Big Projects to Boost Infra in Vemulawada

Karimnagar: Government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas announced on Monday the launch of several major development projects to improve infrastructure and enhance facilities for citizens and small vendors in the temple town.

The initiatives include the inauguration of an Rs 80 lakh Street Vendor Market Zone on the Bypass Road. The market, designed to support local vendors, will house 68 vegetable stalls, providing a dedicated space for commerce and customer convenience.

In addition, infrastructure work worth Rs 56.5 lakh was launched in wards 11 and 12, focusing on the construction of concrete-cured (CC) roads and modern drainage systems. These projects are intended to address the town’s growing needs and improve public amenities, especially under challenging weather conditions.

Srinivas also unveiled plans for a much-anticipated third bridge, with Rs 6 crore allocated for land acquisition. This bridge is expected to enhance connectivity in the region. Alongside this, a road widening project valued at Rs 47 crore is currently underway.

The development agenda further includes an expansion of the Rajanna Temple complex, with Rs 76 crore earmarked for the project. With the tendering process completed, construction is set to begin soon, promising an enhanced experience for the large number of devotees visiting the temple.

Additionally, the MLA assured that all 28 wards in Vemulawada will receive basic infrastructure improvements, with each ward allocated a minimum of Rs 10 lakh.

Other notable projects include the construction of the Bastee Hospital at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and a new track along the road to Thippapur, costing Rs 80 lakh.