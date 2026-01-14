BIE Seeks Poll Duty Exemption for Government College Staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to exempt the government and government sector junior colleges staff from the ensuing local bodies’ elections dut

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini, TGBIE secretary S. Krishna Aditya informed the commission that 21,844 staff members, including 19,241 teaching and 2,603 non-teaching staff, belonging to government and government sector junior colleges were engaged for conduct of practical and theory examinations.

Krishna Aditya mentioned that the English practical exams for the first and second-year intermediate students are scheduled for January 21 and 22 respectively, followed by ethics and human values exam on January 23 and environmental education exam on January 24. He also informed that practical exams will be conducted from February 2 to 21 and theory exams are scheduled from February 25 to March 18.

The TGBIE secretary said, “During this period, the coordination, invigilation and supervision in various stands at high and services of the teaching and non-teaching staff are more essential during the pre-planned exam schedules.

In view of this, he requested not to allot any duties and seek exemption from the duties pertinent to ensuing elections — municipal corporation/municipality, urban local bodies and rural local body polls (MPTC and ZPTC).