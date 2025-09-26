Bibinagar AIIMS Launches Breast Cancer Screening Under Swasth Nari - Swasakth Parivar Program

HYDERABAD: A major health initiative, the Swasth Nari - Swasakth Parivar, was held at Bibinagar AIIMS on Friday as part of the Seva Pakshotsav. BJP vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K Aruna, a board member of Bibinagar AIIMS, inaugurated a breast cancer screening centre and conducted a special health camp at the hospital.

The programme aims at empowering women through accessible healthcare services, offering free medical screenings and tests, especially targeting women above 40.

Aruna reviewed ongoing medical tests and distributed brochures to patients, and urged women to take full advantage of these health services. The initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, launched nationally from September 17 to October 2, offering free medical camps focusing on women's health.

Since its launch, Bibinagar AIIMS has conducted health screenings for over 9,400 women under this programme. Officials emphasized that these free services significantly reduce the financial burden of medical tests.