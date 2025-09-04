Bhupalpally: Woman, Lover Arrested for Killing Husband and Daughter

Bhupalpally: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with a sensational murder case in Vadithala village of Chityal mandal. The accused were identified as Kavitha and her lover Raj Kumar.

According to police, Kavitha’s husband was unwell, during which she developed an extramarital affair with Raj Kumar, a native of the same village. Investigation revealed that on June 25, Kavitha, with the help of Raj Kumar, killed her husband and misled relatives by portraying it as a natural death before performing the last rites.

Later, when her daughter Varshini (22) confronted her over the affair, Kavitha, with her lover’s help, murdered the girl on August 2. They initially dumped the body in a gunny bag near a hospital and Kavitha lodged a false missing complaint to avoid suspicion. On August 25, they shifted the body and disposed of it in the forests near Kataram, attempting to attribute the incident to black magic.

Both accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.