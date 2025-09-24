Bhujanga Rao is Deputy Solicitor General of India

Hyderabad: The Union Government has appointed advocate Nagaram Bhujanga Rao as Deputy Solicitor General of India to represent it in cases coming up before the Telangana High Court.

Bhujanga Rao has been practicing in the High Court since 1998 and was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Telangana.

Bangalee Samity starts Durga Puja fete on Sept. 27

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Bangalee Samity will host the 84th Durga Puja celebrations from September 27 to October 2 at the NTR Stadium. The six-day event will blend devotional worship with cultural activities, food fairs, artistic performances, and community bonding, making it the city’s largest and most anticipated Dasara celebration.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the puja on September 28 (Maha Saptami) in the presence of Swami Bodhamayananda.

A confluence of rituals, the puja will include Bodhan (invocation of the Goddess), Nabapatrika Pravesh (entry of the nine sacred plants), Sandhi Puja, Dhunuchi dance, and Sindoor Khela. Traditional Bhog comprising Khichudi, Labra, Payesh, Beguni, and Chutney will be served daily to the devotees.

Three grand pandals have been erected, one for the main Goddess idol along with Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha; a second dedicated to Bhog and Annadanam; and a third for cultural programmes. This year’s highlights include performances by artists from Mumbai and Kolkata. Dipanwitaa Choudhury of Sa Re Ga Ma fame will perform on Maha Ashtami, while Rahul Deb, also from Sa Re Ga Ma, will take the stage on Navami night.

Sikhs to welcome 350th Nagar Kirtan Yatra

Hyderabad: Sikh leaders and management committee members of Gurudwaras across Telangana announced the 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi Nagar Kirtan Yatra on Tuesday, marking the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. The procession is expected to reach Hyderabad on Thursday.

The leaders said the yatra was not limited to Sikhs but was for all humanity. “Greater Hyderabad is known as Mini India and its diversity is its strength. When people of every faith come together, the message of brotherhood will spread far and wide,” they noted.

The procession, which began at Dhubri Sahib Gurdwara in Assam on August 21, will arrive on the city’s outskirts on Thursday. The yatra aims to spread awareness of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice and teachings across the country.

The central committee of Gurudwara Saheban Telangana State said a grand Nagar Kirtan involving Chowki Sahebans of all Gurudwaras will start from Kishanbagh X Road at 7.30 pm, pass through Puratan Gurudwara Saheb Asha Singh Bagh Saheeda Singh Asthan and culminate at Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala, Sikh Chawniat, Hyderabad.

Committee chairman S. Gurucharan Singh appealed to people of all communities to join the procession. “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice stands as a universal lesson. His supreme sacrifice teaches us that defending faith and humanity is the highest duty,” he said.

The procession will halt overnight at Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala, where kirtan, langar and religious gatherings will be held. Kirtani jathas, kathavachaks and thousands of devotees are expected to participate. The yatra will restart on September 26 before proceeding to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

The nationwide journey, which began in Assam and will pass through 23 states, will conclude at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on November 23, coinciding with the 350th Martyrs’ Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

Bathukamma fete at Amberpet on Sept. 26

Hyderabad: The Bathukamma celebrations at Amberpet’s Bathukamma Kunta will be held on September 26, after the Telangana High Court postponed hearing a petition seeking to stop the event.

The court adjourned the case, filed against HYDRAA to halt the celebrations, to October 9. HYDRAA officials confirmed that the festival would go ahead at the lake on September 26, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy scheduled to inaugurate the rejuvenated lake.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the site on Tuesday night and reviewed preparations. He instructed officials to ensure the surroundings are fully beautified before the event.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao also visited the lake and praised HYDRAA’s efforts. Later, Ranganath and officials took a boat ride to review the rejuvenation works.