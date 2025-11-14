Bhudhaar Pilot Project to Be Launched in Rangareddy District

Hyderabad: The state government is set to launch the Bhudhaar project on a pilot basis in Rangareddy district under the newly enacted Bhu Bharati Act 2025, aimed at bringing a lasting solution to land boundary disputes and improving transparency in land administration.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued on November 10, paving the way for a comprehensive resurvey of all agricultural land parcels and the issuance of Bhudhaar cards for land owners carrying unique identification numbers, similar to Aadhaar cards for citizens.

Official sources said the resurvey work would commence within the next fortnight. The initiative, to be conducted under Section 6 (1) of the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, will cover 69 villages across Rangareddy district. It will serve as a pilot for a state-wide rollout of the Bhudhaar project, helping the government identify challenges and streamline implementation before extending it to all districts.

As part of strengthening land management, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had on October 19 distributed licenses to 3,465 trained and certified surveyors, of whom 215 have been assigned to the Rangareddy pilot. The government plans to deploy four to six surveyors per mandal to ensure speedy and accurate resurvey of land parcels.

Through the Bhudhaar initiative, the government aims to digitise and streamline land management, moving away from manual and error-prone systems to a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven platform. The pilot in Rangareddy district will help test the technical and administrative framework, allowing for corrections before full-scale implementation.

The Congress government, as part of its commitment to modernise land governance, has embedded the Bhudhaar project in the Telangana Bhu Bharati Act, 2025, which also introduces the Record of Rights (RoR) system through the Bhu Bharati portal, which replaced the controversial Dharani Portal of the previous BRS government era.. This Bhu Bharati portal will enable citizens to access their land records online, ensuring clarity, accountability, and easy verification of ownership.

Selected mandals for the pilot include Gandipet, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Shankarpally, Keshampeta, Saroornagar, Chevella, Abdullapurmet, Balapur, Amangal, Manchala, Yacharam, Madgula, Talakondapally, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Kadthal, Kondurgu, and Farooqnagar.

Each land parcel will be assigned a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), referred to as a Bhudhaar number, generated using the parcel’s geo-referenced longitude and latitude coordinates.

This digital ID will act as a permanent identity for every land parcel and serve as a single source of truth for ownership, eliminating discrepancies in land records.

The ULPIN system integrates data from cadastral maps to create a geo-tagged and tamper-proof database, linking each land parcel directly to its ownership and record of rights.

The 14-digit alphanumeric code embeds details such as state, district, revenue division, mandal, village, and unique survey number ID, ensuring precise identification and traceability of every survey number.