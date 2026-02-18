Bhongir MP Warns ‘Coverts’ of Action Over Loss in 2 Municipalities

Hyderabad:Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday said disciplinary action would be initiated against “coverts” allegedly responsible for the Congress defeat in Cheriyal and Tirumalagiri municipalities.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the MP acknowledged the party’s loss in the two civic bodies under the Bhongir Parliamentary constituency and cited a communication gap between leaders and party workers as a contributing factor. “Some leaders there have acted as covert operators. We will seek the permission of PCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan to conduct a detailed review of the losses, in coordination with the two municipal coordinators. A comprehensive report will be prepared to ascertain the facts. Those found responsible for the Congress party’s defeat must face appropriate action. The party’s prospects will improve only if firm steps are taken against such elements,” he said.



The MP said a detailed report would be prepared after consultations with municipal coordinators and submitted to the party leadership for further action.

