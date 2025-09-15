Bhongir MP Criticises KTR for False Claims

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday hit back at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, accusing the BRS of conspiring to spread “fake and false statements” against the Congress government over the Group-I recruitment issue.

Reddy said that during the BRS government’s 10-year rule, it had “completely failed” to issue job notifications, particularly for Group-I posts, and had neglected the state’s unemployment problem. In contrast, he said, the Congress government has issued multiple job notifications since coming to power and filled several vacant posts.

“The Congress government is committed to providing more employment for the youth of Telangana. Group-I examinations were conducted transparently, and the process left no room for fake allegations,” he said, adding that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is working to create more job opportunities in government departments by releasing fresh notifications soon.

He stressed that the Group-I notification was issued only after obtaining legal opinion and advice, and that selections were made purely on merit. “If anyone continues to indulge in spreading false and fake allegations, the government will not hesitate to take action as per law,” he warned.