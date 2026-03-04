Bhongir MP Counters Bandi Remarks Over Rahul

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy countered Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's statement that Rahul Gandhi becoming prime minister would be an “eclipse” for India, asserting that BJP leaders have no moral authority to make such remarks.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the MP recalled that when Rahul Gandhi became an MP in 2004, most present-day BJP leaders were not in prominent positions.

He alleged that Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 without prior legislative experience and claimed that the people of Gujarat were largely unfamiliar with him at that time.

He further remarked that Modi did not become Prime Minister purely on merit. Over the failure of influencing the Union government by Union ministers from Telangana's interests, Kiran Kumar Reddy questioned the role of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, asking as to why central investigative agencies such as ED, CBI and IT had not investigated key issues in the state.

He alleged that Telangana’s financial distress must be accounted for and questioned the silence over alleged irregularities during the BRS regime, including the Kaleshwaram project.

He further alleged the existence of a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.