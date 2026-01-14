Bhogi Celebrated With Fervour Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The three-day harvest festival -- Sankranti began in Telangana on Wednesday with 'Bhogi'. Bonfires were lit early in the morning as part of the festival across the state.

The three-day festival is celebrated as Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other leaders extended their greetings to the people.

Bhogi and Sankranti stand as timeless harvest festivals symbolising abundance, renewal, and unbridled joy, the Governor said, according to a press communique from the Lok Bhavan.

Bhogi heralds the dawn with vibrant bonfires that purge the old and welcome prosperity, while Sankranti unfolds in a spectacular kite-flying skies, rhythmic Kolatam dances, and communal feasts of freshly harvested paddy, sugarcane, and sesame sweets embodying the state's agrarian soul, Jishnu Dev Varma said.

"These celebrations hold profound significance in our heritage, igniting immense enthusiasm and jubilation across villages and towns. May Bhogi and Sankranti inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and prosperity, bringing happiness, good health, and enduring well-being to every household in Telangana," he said.

The chief minister wished that Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma would bring prosperity in everyone's life and people celebrate the festivities full of joy and happiness, a release from the CMO said.

"The Government resolved to reach the benefits of all welfare schemes to the needy", he said and exuded confidence that Telangana will register a remarkable growth in Agriculture, Industry, Manufacturing and Services sectors.

Revanth Reddy affirmed that the state government will strive to achieve the goals set in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document. Appealing to everyone to celebrate the Sankranti festival by upholding Telugu traditions, he advised people to take necessary safety precautions during flying kites, the release added.