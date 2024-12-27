Bheemayyak Jatra at Danthanpally from Jan. 9

Adilabad: The Bheemayyak Jatara will take place at Danthanpally in Tiryani Mandal from January 9 to 11 in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The Kolam PVTG Sangham representatives are organising the event on behalf of the temple committee. The Bheemayyak Temple Committee, formed for the Jatara, includes chairman Atram Laxman, vice-president Atram Muthaiah, general secretary Shekar Rao, organising committee chairman Atram Gangaram, and members like Atram Bheemrao.

Committee members, led by chairman Atram Laxman, met with district collector Venkatesh Dhotre, requesting necessary arrangements for the large number of devotees expected to attend from the erstwhile Adilabad district and neighbouring areas of Maharashtra.