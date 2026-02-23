Bheemanapally GP Bans Liquor Sale in Village

Nalgonda: The newly elected body of Bheemanapally gram panchayat in Pochampally mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday resolved to impose a liquor ban in the village with effect from March 1.

The resolution was adopted unanimously at the first gram panchayat meeting chaired by sarpanch Karnati Varalakshmi. Ward members Kandala Sathi Reddy, Shaker, Rama, Sunitha, Rani, Linga Swamy and Kavitha supported the proposal placed before the house.

Varalakshmi said strict action would be taken against anyone found selling liquor in the village. The gram panchayat would initially issue notices to violators and impose penalties, in addition to lodging complaints with the police, she said. She sought the cooperation of villagers in implementing prohibition in Bheemanapally from March 1.