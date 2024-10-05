 Top
Bhatukamma celebrations organized on spectacular note at Secretariat

M Srinivas
5 Oct 2024 12:59 PM GMT
Bhatukamma celebrations organized on spectacular note at Secretariat
Panchayath Raj Minister D Seethaka participating in Bhatukamma celebrations organized under the aegis of Telangana Secretariat Employees Union in Secretariat here on Saturday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The environs of Secretariat came alive on Saturday evening with women employees taking part in the colorful Bhatukamma celebrations on a spectacular note.

Festive atmosphere prevailed at the Secretariat with the employees forming a circle around Bathukamma, singing songs and dancing in unison, clapping their hands. Panchayath Raj Minister D Seethaka participated as a chief guest in the celebrations organized under the aegis of Telangana Secretariat Employees Union.

The Minister danced to the folk song music along with the employees. At separate celebrations organized at the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj, the women staff and officials of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate participated in the ceremony.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officials also attended the celebrations.


