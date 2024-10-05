Bhatukamma celebrations organized on spectacular note at Secretariat

Hyderabad: The environs of Secretariat came alive on Saturday evening with women employees taking part in the colorful Bhatukamma celebrations on a spectacular note.



Festive atmosphere prevailed at the Secretariat with the employees forming a circle around Bathukamma, singing songs and dancing in unison, clapping their hands. Panchayath Raj Minister D Seethaka participated as a chief guest in the celebrations organized under the aegis of Telangana Secretariat Employees Union.

The Minister danced to the folk song music along with the employees. At separate celebrations organized at the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj, the women staff and officials of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate participated in the ceremony.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officials also attended the celebrations.