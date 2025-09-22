Bhatti: Welfare SOPs Designed To Improve Lives Of Poor

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the state government was implementing welfare schemes and development activities in line with the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

Laying the foundation stone for gram panchayat office buildings at Yedavalli and Lakshmipuram, each taken up at a cost of ₹20 lakh in Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district, he said the government had designed welfare and development programmes to improve the living standards of the poor.

He assured that ongoing development works would be completed at the earliest to ensure their benefits reach the people. He emphasized that special focus had been placed on strengthening rural infrastructure to improve the living conditions of the poor.

The Deputy Chief minister also directed officials to expedite ongoing development works in Khammam district.

Stating that the Congress government was fulfilling its pre-poll promises one by one, he pointed out that several commitments had already been met, including Indiramma housing, free bus travel for women in TGSRTC services, 200 units of free domestic power, issuance of new ration cards, and supply of fine rice to cardholders.