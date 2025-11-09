Bhatti Vows Funds for Jubilee Hills Development

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday called upon the voters of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to elect the Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav with a huge majority in the November 11 bypolls.

After campaigning for Naveen Yadav at different places in the Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday, Bhatti said he had asked the voters to elect the Congress candidate to develop the constituency. “Naveen Yadav is a local leader who belongs to a weaker section. He is a firm believer in the core principles of the Congress and has consistently undertaken social activities.”

“If Naveen Yadav is elected, the Congress government will coordinate with all ministers to channel massive funds — running into thousands of crores — for the development of Jubilee Hills, which still has several slum areas,” the deputy chief minister said.

Calling Naveen Yadav a youth leader with passion, capability, and a strong will to develop the constituency, Bhatti appealed to the people to bless him with a large majority. He criticised the BRS leaders, saying that despite being in power for 10 years, they neglected the development of Hyderabad.

“After the Congress came to power, we have already taken up developmental works worth about `100 crore in the Jubilee Hills constituency alone,” he said.

He recalled that the BRS had made lofty promises — jobs for every household, double-bedroom houses, and three acres of land for Dalits — but failed to fulfill even a single assurance during their decade-long rule. “Now, after losing power, BRS leaders have lost their mental balance and are making incoherent statements,” he remarked.